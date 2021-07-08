Previous
All the Rain has Really Popped Out the Fungi! by rickster549
All the Rain has Really Popped Out the Fungi!

All of this rain that we are getting is really bringing out the fungi. Strange thing about it, this will probably only be there for the day and then it starts melting away.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Roz Kwan
That is so cool! Really digging the warm tones on this image.
July 9th, 2021  
