Photo 1965
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Finally got one of these guys to land and sit still for a few seconds. Not much longer than that and it was off.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6437
photos
188
followers
45
following
538% complete
View this month »
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Latest from all albums
2259
1963
2260
2210
1964
2261
2211
1965
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
