Photo 1966
Swallowtail Kite Flying Over!
Sure will be glad when we start getting more blue skies overhead.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
CAT Carter19
ace
Amazing capture such detail! You can really see the shape of the tail and wings. fav
July 12th, 2021
