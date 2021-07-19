Previous
Next
Navy Plane Flying Around the Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 1974

Navy Plane Flying Around the Clouds!

Got this Navy P-8 Jet flying around the clouds while doing some practice landings at the Naval Base.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Good air shot - rather go round than through!
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise