Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1974
Navy Plane Flying Around the Clouds!
Got this Navy P-8 Jet flying around the clouds while doing some practice landings at the Naval Base.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6464
photos
188
followers
46
following
540% complete
View this month »
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Latest from all albums
2268
2218
2269
2219
1973
2270
2220
1974
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th July 2021 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Good air shot - rather go round than through!
July 20th, 2021
