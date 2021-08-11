Previous
Hummingbird on the Feeder! by rickster549
Photo 1997

Hummingbird on the Feeder!

Finally changed the water and guess that made a big difference. Have been seeing quite a bit of activity on the feeder since then. Got this shot out the back window.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Rick

rickster549
