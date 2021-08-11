Sign up
Photo 1997
Hummingbird on the Feeder!
Finally changed the water and guess that made a big difference. Have been seeing quite a bit of activity on the feeder since then. Got this shot out the back window.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th August 2021 4:23pm
Tags
birds-rick365
