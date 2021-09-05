Sign up
Photo 2022
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Just happened to catch this guy sitting on that broken limb. And it actually sat there for a few shots.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6608
photos
195
followers
47
following
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th September 2021 10:57am
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
What really nice detail
September 6th, 2021
