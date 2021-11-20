Sign up
Photo 2098
The Leaves are Falling!
Don't get a lot of color on the leaves for fall, but this one really had some fall colors. Most of the leaves that fall, are like the brown one underneath.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
0
Rick
@rickster549
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th November 2021 2:10pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
That top one has a three tone look!
November 21st, 2021
