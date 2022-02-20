Previous
Ball of Fur With a Paw! by rickster549
Photo 2190

Ball of Fur With a Paw!

Found Rocky up in his tree, but just couldn't get him to turn around and show that face. I walked all around it, but just could not get in a position to see the face.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
