The Flowers are Blooming! by rickster549
Photo 2219

The Flowers are Blooming!

Well, at least the azaleas are in full bloom. So nice when the neighbors have a lot of blooming flowers.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Lucky you! Beautiful color
March 22nd, 2022  
