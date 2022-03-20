Sign up
Photo 2218
The Osprey on the Nest!
Probably should be seeing some little heads popping up at this nest pretty soon. Just wish it was a little closer.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7196
photos
190
followers
53
following
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th March 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Come on, get a ladder.... just kidding, exciting, even from a distance.
March 21st, 2022
