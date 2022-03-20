Previous
The Osprey on the Nest! by rickster549
The Osprey on the Nest!

Probably should be seeing some little heads popping up at this nest pretty soon. Just wish it was a little closer.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Come on, get a ladder.... just kidding, exciting, even from a distance.
March 21st, 2022  
