Photo 2225
Sunlit Osprey!
Took the big lens back down to the pier again tonight for sunset and did have that guy come flying by. Just made one pass and that was it.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Dang, he did not go fishing right in from of you?....Great capture.
March 28th, 2022
