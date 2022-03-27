Previous
Sunlit Osprey! by rickster549
Sunlit Osprey!

Took the big lens back down to the pier again tonight for sunset and did have that guy come flying by. Just made one pass and that was it.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Dang, he did not go fishing right in from of you?....Great capture.
March 28th, 2022  
