Photo 2227
Prehistoric Monster!
Well, not really, but they sure look like something from the past. Think this one might be one of the snapping turtles. And it was a pretty good sized one at that.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
