Prehistoric Monster! by rickster549
Photo 2227

Prehistoric Monster!

Well, not really, but they sure look like something from the past. Think this one might be one of the snapping turtles. And it was a pretty good sized one at that.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
