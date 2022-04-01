Previous
Black-Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Photo 2230

Black-Crowned Night Heron!

One more from the alligator farm. Really liked it's pig tail hanging from the top of it's head. Didn't see many of these, so may still be a bit early for them.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
