Blue Herons Fighting Over Lunch!

Went to a new place today for birding. A place in Gainesville Fl, called Sweetwater Wetlands Park. A very interesting park. Found these two Blue Herons fighting over the fish. I think the other one had actually caught it, and then the one that has it now, run up and grabbed it away from the other. And then it broke loose. Unfortunately, the one that caught it, ended up totally loosing it and chased the other one for a bit, and finally decided to give up. Quite a sight.