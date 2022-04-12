Previous
Squirrel Taking a Break! by rickster549
Squirrel Taking a Break!

Was surprised to see this guy sitting up there just enjoying the scenery. At least it stayed there long enough for a couple of shots.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a super warm feeling backdrop.
April 13th, 2022  
