Photo 2244
Bath Time for the Red Shouldered Hawk!
Don't think I've ever seen one of the hawks getting a bath before. But this one was really making a splash, while getting clean.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7274
photos
191
followers
53
following
614% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful hawk
April 16th, 2022
