Photo 2246
Snowy Egret Looks a Little Grumpy!
Not sure what was going on with this one, but it just looked a little grumpy, for some reason. Maybe the mate was late in getting back with the dinner.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Fav's
1
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2022 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
