Photo 2250
Rose Up Close!
Just wish I had thought to spray some water droplets on it before I started shooting.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th April 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty
April 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like this pov
April 22nd, 2022
