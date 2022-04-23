Sign up
Photo 2252
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack!
Saw this out the back window, so as you know, had to run and get the camera. It then flew down to the ground on the other side of the fence, so figured no chance for a shot, but then it flew back up on the fence, with snack in claw.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7298
photos
190
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd April 2022 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing
April 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Great dof and super focusing
April 24th, 2022
