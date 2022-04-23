Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2252

Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack!

Saw this out the back window, so as you know, had to run and get the camera. It then flew down to the ground on the other side of the fence, so figured no chance for a shot, but then it flew back up on the fence, with snack in claw.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Amazing
April 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Great dof and super focusing
April 24th, 2022  
