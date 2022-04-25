Previous
Bald Eagle Soaring in the Sky! by rickster549
Photo 2254

Bald Eagle Soaring in the Sky!

Couldn't believe that there were so many eagles flying yesterday. At least three. Two adults and one juvenile. Yeah, three is not a whole lot, but for me, that's a lot. :-) Just not used to seeing Eagles flying around here.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Rick

