Photo 2254
Bald Eagle Soaring in the Sky!
Couldn't believe that there were so many eagles flying yesterday. At least three. Two adults and one juvenile. Yeah, three is not a whole lot, but for me, that's a lot. :-) Just not used to seeing Eagles flying around here.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7304
photos
190
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th April 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
