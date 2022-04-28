Previous
Next
Sea Monster Comes Up for a Breath of Air! by rickster549
Photo 2257

Sea Monster Comes Up for a Breath of Air!

Looks like a sea monster, but it's just a manatee swimming around the waters looking for river grass. Just wish the water was clearer so you could see the whole thing.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww, They are huge, yet hard to see. Great nose shot
April 29th, 2022  
Milanie ace
They are such unusual looking animals.
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise