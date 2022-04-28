Sign up
Photo 2257
Sea Monster Comes Up for a Breath of Air!
Looks like a sea monster, but it's just a manatee swimming around the waters looking for river grass. Just wish the water was clearer so you could see the whole thing.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2022 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, They are huge, yet hard to see. Great nose shot
April 29th, 2022
Milanie
ace
They are such unusual looking animals.
April 29th, 2022
