Frog on the Lily Pad! by rickster549
Frog on the Lily Pad!

I have stopped numerous times looking for a frog on the lily pads and finally, today, I spotted one. Not sure what the water looks like chocolate, but it always looks strange, anytime that I try to get a shot around it.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Rick

@rickster549
