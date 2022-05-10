Sign up
Photo 2269
A Rose From Mother's Day!
Just had to get a shot of the rose from my wife's flowers that I gave her for Mother's Day.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
They do make a pretty photo
May 11th, 2022
