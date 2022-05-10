Previous
A Rose From Mother's Day! by rickster549
A Rose From Mother's Day!

Just had to get a shot of the rose from my wife's flowers that I gave her for Mother's Day.
Rick

Milanie ace
They do make a pretty photo
May 11th, 2022  
