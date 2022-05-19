Sign up
Photo 2278
Clean-up Crew Busy at Work!
Can't believe the size of debris that these dung beetles can push around. Hope it's not too disgusting to look at. The beetle was only about 3/4 of an inch in length, so you can get an idea as to the size of it's prize.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
