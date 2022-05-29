Previous
Mom, Being Attacked! by rickster549
Mom, Being Attacked!

These babes which are almost as big as mom, was literally attacking mom, trying to get the food. Not sure how she keeps from getting her eye poked out with all of those beaks poking at her, but somehow, she manages to stay safe.
29th May 2022

Rick

Milanie ace
Nice clear shot on all that activity - great feather details
May 30th, 2022  
