Photo 2288
Mom, Being Attacked!
These babes which are almost as big as mom, was literally attacking mom, trying to get the food. Not sure how she keeps from getting her eye poked out with all of those beaks poking at her, but somehow, she manages to stay safe.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2022 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice clear shot on all that activity - great feather details
May 30th, 2022
