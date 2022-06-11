Sign up
Photo 2301
Flower, After the Rain!
Went out and tried to play with the macro lens, after the rain that we finally got. This one did still have a few drops on it.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th June 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
And so colorful, too.
June 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
the water drops are perfect tiny balls on this flower, Pretty
June 12th, 2022
