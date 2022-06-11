Previous
Flower, After the Rain! by rickster549
Flower, After the Rain!

Went out and tried to play with the macro lens, after the rain that we finally got. This one did still have a few drops on it.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
And so colorful, too.
June 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
the water drops are perfect tiny balls on this flower, Pretty
June 12th, 2022  
