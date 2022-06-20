Sign up
Photo 2310
Mom Was Feeding the Babies!
One of the Osprey nest that I have access to at this time. This one is just a little far away. But think you can see the babies on the nest on either end of mom.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7472
photos
186
followers
54
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2022 10:32am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That is pretty neat enlarged.
June 21st, 2022
