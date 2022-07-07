Sign up
Photo 2327
This Guy Was Showing Off on the Bicycle Fender!
Found this guy sitting up there and it was really showing off that dewlap. Think this one is a brown anole.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th July 2022 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
What a lovely colourful spot he chose, great shot.
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
