One of the Lily Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 2328

One of the Lily Flowers!

Not sure what this one is, but it just stood out, opened up like that.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
Quite pretty - maybe a fancy type of tiger lily??
July 9th, 2022  
