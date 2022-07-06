Previous
Dragonfly Getting Sun! by rickster549
Photo 2326

Dragonfly Getting Sun!

Saw this one sitting there on the limb, so couldn't pass it up.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nice focusing
July 7th, 2022  
