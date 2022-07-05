Previous
Ants on the Flower Bud! by rickster549
Photo 2325

Ants on the Flower Bud!

There were ants crawling all over this bud. Think they were after the water drops that are on the bud.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic details on the ants.
July 6th, 2022  
