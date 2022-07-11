Previous
Huge Bee! by rickster549
Huge Bee!

Not sure what kind this one is, but it was about three times as large as the normal honey bee. And this one has some really nasty stingers on the tail, or at least that's what it looks like.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Yikes
July 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
He is one big bee for sure - great shot
July 12th, 2022  
