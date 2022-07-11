Sign up
Photo 2331
Huge Bee!
Not sure what kind this one is, but it was about three times as large as the normal honey bee. And this one has some really nasty stingers on the tail, or at least that's what it looks like.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
10th July 2022 10:53am
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Yikes
July 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
He is one big bee for sure - great shot
July 12th, 2022
