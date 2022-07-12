Previous
Sleepy Raccoon! by rickster549
Sleepy Raccoon!

Walked all around this tree, trying to get a clearer shot of this guy hanging out way up in the tree. So had to settle for a straight up shot and was just able to get a little of the head and one of the feet.
12th July 2022

Rick

@rickster549
