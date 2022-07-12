Sign up
Photo 2332
Sleepy Raccoon!
Walked all around this tree, trying to get a clearer shot of this guy hanging out way up in the tree. So had to settle for a straight up shot and was just able to get a little of the head and one of the feet.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7538
photos
188
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th July 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
