Photo 2347
The Old Crow Stealing the Food!
This old crow has found the feeder and is trying to figure out how to get to the food. Was sort of funny watching it trying to get to the right level so it could grab some of the food.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
