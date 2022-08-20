Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2354
Kingfisher on the Limb!
This guy just won't come any closer. I saw it from a ways off, and then waited for it to move on down the tree line. This was about as close as it got.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7605
photos
185
followers
53
following
644% complete
View this month »
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
Latest from all albums
2649
2352
2650
2599
2353
2651
2600
2354
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th August 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Shame he won't come closer - but isn't he beautiful against those golden leaves
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close