Kingfisher on the Limb! by rickster549
Photo 2354

Kingfisher on the Limb!

This guy just won't come any closer. I saw it from a ways off, and then waited for it to move on down the tree line. This was about as close as it got.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Shame he won't come closer - but isn't he beautiful against those golden leaves
August 21st, 2022  
