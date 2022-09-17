Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly Stopped By! by rickster549
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly Stopped By!

Had to chase this one around for a bit, but it finally stopped on this flowers. And it even kept it's wings fairly still while I was trying to get the shot.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
