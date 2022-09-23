Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Thought I'd get an eye level shot of this guy while it was on the fence railing. Almost looks like an alien with the lower jaw. Not sure if those are teeth or just what kind of arrangement they have.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous details! Great shot!
September 24th, 2022  
