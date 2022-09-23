Sign up
Photo 2388
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Thought I'd get an eye level shot of this guy while it was on the fence railing. Almost looks like an alien with the lower jaw. Not sure if those are teeth or just what kind of arrangement they have.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7707
photos
188
followers
53
following
654% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Fabulous details! Great shot!
September 24th, 2022
