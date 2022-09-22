Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2387
Cicada, Close Up!
Saw this one on the drive way this morning so had to get the close up lens and try to get a mug shot of it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7704
photos
188
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd September 2022 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
One of those eyeball-to-eyeball shots - super focus
September 23rd, 2022
