Squirrel, Having a Snack! by rickster549
Squirrel, Having a Snack!

This guy was eating one of those magnolia seed pods. It was almost as big as he was.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Love the autumn mood!
September 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
This sure is the biggest meal I've ever seen a squirrel attempt - at least he'll stay still for a bit - sure he doesn't want to give up his treasure and don't think he can move far with it!
September 22nd, 2022  
