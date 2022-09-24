Previous
Nice Little Birdy! by rickster549
Nice Little Birdy!

Not sure what this one is, but it sure didn't sit still very long. It was hopping all over the place, and finally got to this spot and I was able to get a couple of quick shots.
24th September 2022

Rick

