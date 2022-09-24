Sign up
Photo 2389
Nice Little Birdy!
Not sure what this one is, but it sure didn't sit still very long. It was hopping all over the place, and finally got to this spot and I was able to get a couple of quick shots.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7710
photos
188
followers
53
following
654% complete
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2684
2633
2685
2634
2388
2686
2635
2389
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2022 10:42am
Tags
birds-rick365
