Photo 2391
Woodstork, Taking a Break!
Guess it must have had a full stomach, as it was just hanging out up on the bank, looking so beautiful. :-)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
25th September 2022 2:58pm
birds-rick365
