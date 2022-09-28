Previous
Horse or Puppy Dog! by rickster549
Horse or Puppy Dog!

Saw this guy out the other day. It was a huge Great Dane. And from the looks of the things around him, almost looked like he was set up to ride. I actually think this one is a service dog, but just have never seen one this large.
28th September 2022

Rick

