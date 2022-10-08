Previous
The Beautiful Birds, NOT!! by rickster549
The Beautiful Birds, NOT!!

Well, maybe to the mother of them, but just can't get over how ugly these birds are. The one on the far left is imitating the Diana's Dikkop birds, the way it is sitting down on the legs.
8th October 2022

Rick

