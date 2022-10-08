Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2403
The Beautiful Birds, NOT!!
Well, maybe to the mother of them, but just can't get over how ugly these birds are. The one on the far left is imitating the Diana's Dikkop birds, the way it is sitting down on the legs.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7752
photos
187
followers
53
following
658% complete
View this month »
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Latest from all albums
2698
2647
2699
2648
2402
2700
2649
2403
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close