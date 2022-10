Bull, After the Photo Shoot!

As we were getting things out of the car yesterday at the beach, my wife started yelling Rick, Rick, look what's coming through the parking lot. Turned around and there was this bull being walked back to it's trailer. So I grabbed the camera and run back away to get all that I could in the shot. Good thing that it was getting a snack for being such a good model. And then they got the horse out and took it over to the beach.