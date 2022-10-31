Previous
Don't Normally Do Selfies! by rickster549
And guess I shouldn't do them at all, when you look like this. :-) Was trying for a much different pose, but that didn't work so had to go for this one. Just had to do one for Halloween, since I didn't put on the face for the kids tonight.
Rick

amyK ace
Happy Halloween!
November 1st, 2022  
