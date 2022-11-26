Sign up
Photo 2447
Muscovy Duck!
Don't normally see these guys around our neighborhood, so not sure where this one and one other one came from. Just hope they are passing through. The Geese are bad enough so really don't need a lot of these around.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7884
photos
182
followers
54
following
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th November 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
I hear you on the geese - they've arrived again on the walking trail - can't dare lift your head up to see anything for fear of where you might step :)
November 27th, 2022
Babs
ace
Maybe he is just on holiday.
November 27th, 2022
