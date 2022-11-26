Previous
Muscovy Duck! by rickster549
Muscovy Duck!

Don't normally see these guys around our neighborhood, so not sure where this one and one other one came from. Just hope they are passing through. The Geese are bad enough so really don't need a lot of these around.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie
I hear you on the geese - they've arrived again on the walking trail - can't dare lift your head up to see anything for fear of where you might step :)
November 27th, 2022  
Babs
Maybe he is just on holiday.
November 27th, 2022  
