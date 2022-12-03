Previous
Next
Anhinga, Drying the Wings! by rickster549
Photo 2454

Anhinga, Drying the Wings!

Seems to be a favorite spot for some of the Anhinga's to sit up there on the limbs and dry off after they have been on a long dive.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
672% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise