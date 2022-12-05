Sign up
Photo 2456
The Pelicans And Gulls Were Taking a Break!
Just can't believe the way all of the birds like to hang out up there on the rail. And the rest were down on the platform that I showed yesterday.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7911
photos
182
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th December 2022 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Wow, that's a crowd!
December 6th, 2022
