Photo 2466
Lazy Squirrel!
This guy was just sitting up there enjoying a little sunshine that had popped out. Posed his tail real nice, though.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7941
photos
182
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th December 2022 10:23am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
As this came up, I started giggling to myself - what a neat pose to catch.
December 16th, 2022
