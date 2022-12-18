Sign up
Photo 2469
Looks Like the Leaves are About to Start Falling!
Got a little color in these leaves and they will probably start falling real soon. Very slow day today.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th December 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
